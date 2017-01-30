Police: Father overdoses on heroin with son, 11, in car

A Harrison father is accused of overdosing on heroin and driving with his 11-year-old son in his car.

James Beasley III, 43, is held in lieu of $85,000 bond at the Hamilton County jail following his arrest.

He faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, endangering children and failure to control a motor vehicle, court records show.

Green Township police wrote in a sworn statement that Beasley's son asked him to pull his gold, 2002 Saturn L200 over as he drove erratically in the 6700 block of Ruwes Oak Drive Friday night.

Once police had him in custody, he told officers he ingested heroin before getting behind the wheel, a criminal complaint shows. He was revived with Narcan.

The case is scheduled to return to court for a bench trial Feb. 14 before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Fanon Rucker.

