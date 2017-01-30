P&G's Febreze first Super Bowl ad celebrates halftime bathroom break

Procter & Gamble's Febreze, an official sponsor of the National Football League, unveiled its first-ever Super Bowl ad Monday.

"America's Halftime Bathroom Break" will air during the second quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl game, which you can watch right here on FOX19 NOW.

Created by Grey New York, the spot is voiced-over by actress Kathryn Hahn.

It provides a humorous look at the always-anticipated Halftime #BathroomBreak, the phenomenon that occurs as millions of football - and ad-loving fans - rush to the bathroom in the minutes between the halftime whistle and the halftime show.

