Rumpke worker hit, Princeton Road shut down

A Rumpke worker was hit by a car and injured Monday morning, Butler County dispatchers confirms.

Princeton Road is shut down between Yankee Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road until further notice.

Initial dispatches indicated the worker had serious injuries, and an ambulance was sent to the scene.

But a Rumpke spokeswoman said he has minor injuries and is not seeking medical treatment.

