Prosecutor: Lebanon dad abused son for wetting pants

A father accused of abusing his four-year-old son will spend seven years in prison, the Warren County Prosecutor announced Monday.

Nekghanta Jones, 25, used a cord to punish the child for wetting his pants.

“To tie a cord around a four year old’s genitals because he wet his pants – that’s not just child abuse, that’s torture,” said Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Investigators found “C” shaped marks and injuries across the boy’s torso, legs and genitals.

Jones was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to two felony counts of child endangering in December.

