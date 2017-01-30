200 new jobs coming to Butler County

A Tennessee-based company will bring 200 new jobs to the city of Hamilton, Ohio Governor John Kasich’s office announced Monday.

The new, full-time jobs at Darana Hybrid, Inc are a result of state tax credits.

Darana Hybrid is “an electro-mechanical contractor specializing in the implementation of distribution systems for the food and beverage and conveyor industries,” according to Kasich’s office.

Another three business in the Tri-State area announced new job creation:

The American Retail corporation in the Village of Evandale will create 57 new positions as part of the tax credits. The company specializing in pool, spas, indoor/outdoor furniture and entertainment accessories.

Hayneedle, Inc in Monroe expects to create 104 new jobs as part of the e-commerce company’s expansion project.

TV One Broadcast Sales Corporation in Cincinnati will add 34 new positions. TV One Broadcast Sales designs, manufactures and distributes signal processing for the professional audio and video market.

