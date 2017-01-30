Rally for refugees to be held at City Hall amid travel ban

A rally for refugees and Muslims will be held at City Hall Monday amid President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

Trump's order temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

The rally, organized by the Refute and Rally group, will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., at 801 Plum Street. Just over 750 people have said they are going, according to the event page on Facebook.

On the group's page, they have listed the following demands for Cincinnati:

Demand the City Council of Cincinnati assert that immigrants are an essential part of the city, and voice their unwavering, continuous support for immigrants of all types in Cincinnati. They must issue a declaration rejecting the Trump administration's immigration bans. This declaration of support must be given to both Governor Kasich, and the White House. Demand the City Council submit and approve legislation declaring Cincinnati a sanctuary city for all immigrants before the immigration ban is lifted. Demand the City Council direct funding toward the long stalled Immigrant Welcome Center. This project, launched in October of 2015, has yet to come to any meaningful fruition despite Mayor Cranley's assertion it would take "six to eight months to get the project organized." Cincinnati is one of the very few cities its size in the nation to not have a welcome center that serves as a resource for newly arrived immigrants. Demand the City Council reaffirm and mandate in tangible terms protection to all immigrants through policing and community outreach in Cincinnati given the current anti-immigrant climate.

Petitions will be on-hand asking “Cincinnati City Council to declare support for all immigrants." As of Monday afternoon, the petition had 403 out of 500 online signatures.

