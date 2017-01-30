Video: Garth Brooks gives guitar to fan at Cincinnati show

During one of his five sold-out shows in Cincinnati, country music legend Garth Brooks handed over his own guitar to a lucky fan in the crowd.

A video posted to Facebook shows Garth serenading a fan to his 1995 song “She’s Every Woman.” The fan was holding a sign with a quote from the song.

“That song is older than you are,” Garth said to the woman, who identified herself as Jessica.

Then, the country superstar unstrapped his guitar and passed it off the stage into Jessica’s hands.

Check out the video below. (The exchange begins around the 2-minute mark.)

Garth and Trisha Yearwood finished up a five-show run at U.S. Bank Arena Sunday night.

