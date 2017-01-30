Final contract details for UC's Luke Fickell released

Luke Fickell will make an average salary of more than $2.2 million over his six-year contract as documented in his memorandum of understanding and finalized contract obtained by FOX19 NOW.

Fickell, who signed his contract in December, will make $1.9 million in base salary his first year and will increase to $2.4 million his final three years.

The document also shows a high buyout number the University of Cincinnati would have to pay to terminate the contract.

Fickell would earn bonuses of $250,000 if UC plays in a New Year’s Day bowl game and $75,000 for an appearance in any bowl game.

FOX19 NOW obtained the document through an open records request. This is a memorandum of understanding between Fickell and the university. The university says the full contract is not yet available at this date.

Fickell’s full, finalized contract was provided to FOX19 on Feb. 23. The entire contract is below.

