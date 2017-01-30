XU's Sumner out for season with knee injury

Xavier's Edmond Sumner (4) drives against Creighton's Cole Huff (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Xavier star point guard Edmond Sumner will miss the rest of the season after an MRI Monday revealed a torn ACL in his left knee.

Sumner suffered the season ending injury during Xavier’s game against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. An MRI confirmed the diagnosis Monday.

“I am devastated for Edmond,” said Xavier head coach Chris Mack. “Unfortunately, sometimes bad things happen to great people. Through diligent rehab, hard work and prayer I know Ed will return to the court better than ever. He’s an awesome kid, a fearless competitor and a terrific teammate. I’m going to miss coaching him the rest of the year. As far as our current team is concerned, our goals have not changed. Next man up.”

Sumner, a projected future NBA draft pick, was averaging 15 points, 5 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game before the injury.

Xavier announced surgery will be scheduled in the near future on a date to be determined.

