Rate hikes for Downtown parking garages

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black Monday announced Monday new monthly rates for six of the city's 10 garages starting March 1 and warned rates will be hiked again.

The money, he said, is needed to make improvements to the parking structures and lots, with an eye on extending their life.

It's the first increase to garage and lot rates since 2010.

In 2014 the city contracted with Xerox to modernize the parking system. New meters now accept credit cards and many allow users to pay by smartphone.

The deal for Xerox to help manage the system replaced a controversial plan that called for leasing the parking system to the region's port authority and its private partners – including Xerox – for decades in exchange for an $85 million upfront payment to use for several economic development projects. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley followed through on a campaign promise, killing the deal the same week he was elected in November 2013.

The contract calls for Xerox to look at dynamic pricing on meters, meaning rates would be more depending on the time and day and popularity of the space. It hasn't been implemented yet.

The rates:

Town Center will stay at $40 a month.

Garfield goes from $95 to $110 a month.

Broadway goes from $135 to $145 a month.

Gramercy goes from $100 to $110 month.

John Street will stay at $40 a month.

West Central/Mcfarland goes from $75 to $85 a month.

Third and Central goes from $50 to $60 a month.

L&N Loop goes from $55 to $65 a month.

Check out a map of the parking rates here.

Our news partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.