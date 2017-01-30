Hosting a Super Bowl party on a budget - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Simply Money

Hosting a Super Bowl party on a budget

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Super Bowl 51 is upon us.  

If you're looking for a way to host a Super Bowl party and watch the game on FOX19 NOW without breaking the bank, here are some tips.

  • Skip invitations and expensive decorations
  • Consider a potluck
  • Pick up plastic bowls, utensils and paper plates and napkins from the dollar store. 
  • Don't worry about buying expensive bottles of win or craft beer
  • For additional entertainment? Super Bowl Bingo. 

To print out a Super Bowl Bingo sheet, click here.

