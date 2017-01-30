Hosting a Super Bowl party on a budget

Super Bowl 51 is upon us.

If you're looking for a way to host a Super Bowl party and watch the game on FOX19 NOW without breaking the bank, here are some tips.

Skip invitations and expensive decorations

Consider a potluck

Pick up plastic bowls, utensils and paper plates and napkins from the dollar store.

Don't worry about buying expensive bottles of win or craft beer

For additional entertainment? Super Bowl Bingo.

To print out a Super Bowl Bingo sheet, click here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.