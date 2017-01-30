Lawsuit: Woman raped by officers at Warren County Jail

A Cincinnati woman has filed a federal lawsuit against multiple staff members at the Warren County jail.

The 22-page suit alleges at least three corrections officers sexually assaulted the inmate during her time at the jail. It also claims the woman was tortured and held in horrific conditions.

The inmate was jailed for non-payment of child support in 2013.

Warren County Chief Deputy Barry Riley released the following statement in response to the lawsuit, which was filed Friday:

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office does not comment upon pending legal matters. We believe strongly in pursing legal matters through the Courts, not the media. However, none of the citizens of Warren County should take our silence about the lawsuit filed by one of our former inmates as an indication that there is any truth to her allegations. We look forward to defending this case to a conclusion.”

During one sexual assault, the suit alleges, officers used so much force on her shoulder that the bone shattered, the woman claimed.

“The conditions of confinement in her cell were horrific: she was raped, her shoulder was shattered, she was left naked, covered in her blood and feces, without access to running water, forced to drink out of the toilet, and on at least one occasion tased. She was so desperate for help she attempted to write on the cell wall, in her own blood, “God, please help me,”” the lawsuit alleges.

After acting “strange” and “unresponsive” for several days, the inmate was taken to Atrium Medical Center in May 2013. During the hospital tests, sperm was found in her urine, according to the suit.

“[Inmate] could not have had sperm in her urine except through sexual intercourse while incarcerated at the Warren County jail. Any sexual encounter with her fiancé prior to her incarceration at the Warren County jail would have been distant in the past for sperm to still be present over a week later,” the suit states.

The woman is represented by Cincinnati law firm Gerhardstein and Branch.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.