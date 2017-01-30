Video: Garth Brooks tells cancer patient 'kick its a**'

A local woman says she's in "absolute shock" after country music legend Garth Brooks singled her out during one of his five sold-out shows in Cincinnati.

Ashley Boggs Fizer just finished chemo and is going through radiation starting Monday, according to her Facebook post.

The Facebook video shows Brooks having a sweet exchange with Fizer and her mom, before playing a song they requested.

Brooks asks, "So miss Ashley, you done with chemo?" She replies by saying "yes."

He then asks, "Good, you're on to radiation?" Once again, Fizer replies with another "yes."

Brooks shared some encouragement by saying, "you kick its a**, you hear me?"

The video shows Brooks telling Fizer and her mom to stay strong before playing the song "Mom" from his 2014 album "Man Against Machine." Fizer says she requested the song because her mom has been right along her side during the process and is thankful for her.

Brooks reportedly gave Fizer his hat. The video does not show that exchange.

Check out the video below.

Garth and Trisha Yearwood finished up a five-show run at U.S. Bank Arena Sunday night.

