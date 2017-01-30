Computer-generated video of Kings Island's newest rollercoaster

Kings Island’s newest roller coaster debuts this spring, but you can get a sneak peak at what to expect now.

The amusement park posted this video to its Facebook page.

The wooden roller coaster is being built in the Rivertown area of Kings Island.

By the time workmen complete construction on the ride, they will have used approximately 330,00 board feet of southern yellow lumber; 30,000 pounds of nails; 88,000 bolts and washers and 5,500 cubic yards of concrete for the foundation.

Themed to an abandoned lumber company, the 109-foot-tall wooden roller coaster will feature 16 airtime moments through wooded terrain along 3,265 feet of track at speeds up to 53 mph.

It will become the park’s 16th roller coaster.

