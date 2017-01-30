Committee wants to up CrimeStoppers reward for info on 9-year-old's slaying

During Monday’s Law & Public Safety Committee meeting, there were lots of questions about the murder investigation of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson and the shooting of her father to CPD.

As of now, there are no suspects in custody.

Monday afternoon committee members passed a resolution in hopes of raising Crime Stoppers rewards.

"The resolution is to lobby our local CrimeStoppers and ask them if they will open up the corridor by $9,000. Nothing from CrimeStoppers, just private money," one committee member said.



The increase would only apply to murders of children. The resolution in part reads, "Council finds that increasing the rewards, to as high as $10,000 in private contributions when the victim of a murder is a child, is both appropriate and necessary to ensure that information is obtained."



The total reward money information leading to an arrest is at $12,000 in the case of Thompson. It's money from various people including CrimeStoppers.

Council members are pleading with community members to come forward with information.



"I'm asking the community to stand up in a real way and if they saw anything on that day to make sure that they come forward. Not because of the money, but because we have to do this,” said Council Member Yvette Simpson.

"I will put my personal plea out there, please. Come forward, say something your anonymity will be protected,” said Council Member Kevin Flynn.

To ensure fairness the limits are followed across the country, but we're told CrimeStoppers board of directors here locally will discuss the resolution in February.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.