Ringling Bros. adds final performance in Cincinnati

Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey have added a performance to their March shows in Cincinnati.
The circus will be in town at US Bank Arena for the last time March 10th through the 19th, and just added a final performance on Sunday, March 19 at 5 p.m. There will be 13 performances in total.
Tickets to this added performance will go on sale at the U.S. Bank Arena Box Office or Ticketmaster starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.
The circus will close permanently in May.
