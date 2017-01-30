Police: Florence woman stabs husband in neck

A Florence woman has been charged with assault after police said she stabbed her husband in the neck Monday afternoon.

The victim, 38-year-old Scottie Gilbert, told police when he woke up and was getting dressed for work, his wife, 37-year-old Amy Gilbert, had a knife in her hand. He said she first poked him in the neck with it and he took it from her.

Gilbert then told police when he left for work, she followed him out into the parking lot of the Parkland Apartments with another knife and stabbed him in the neck.

Gilbert drove himself to St. Elizabeth Florence and was transferred to UC Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Amy is being held in the Boone County Detention Center.

