Suspect at large in Avondale shooting

Police are searching for a man who they said shot someone inside a Wireless Connection store on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the store located at 3000 Reading Road.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
If you have any information or can help identify the suspect, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
