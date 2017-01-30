Good snow chance this weekend

With the weather being fairly quiet this week, our attention has been drawn to the weekend. With chilly air still in place and a surge of moisture working up from the south, the setup is there for a pretty good snow event.



For now, it looks like snow showers will begin Saturday evening and continue through the early morning Sunday. With temperatures expected to be below freezing, accumulation would occur.



With warmer air moving in, it does look like we’ll see a transition from snow to rain sometime during the late morning or early afternoon Sunday. If this transition does occur, the exact timing will play a big factor in how much snow we ultimately see.

Even if precipitation stays all snow, the bulk of the accumulation will end during the morning, as temperatures look to be above freezing in the afternoon. All precipitation currently looks to come to an end by Sunday evening.



As of now, 1-3 inches of snow spread fairly evenly across the Tri-State appears most likely. There will be tweaks to this as we get closer to the snow arriving, but our promise is to give you your first alert when a more significant weather system looks to impact our area. This is not hype, but simply a heads up for something to watch. No need to worry now - just stay tuned for the latest updates.



