Residents protest travel ban during immigration rally

Fallout over President Trump's travel ban continues across the country and in Cincinnati.

On Monday night hundreds of protestors gathered outside of the City Hall expressing their disapproval of the travel ban. The voices could be heard from several blocks away.

"We're all immigrants. We all came from immigrants, unless we're native American. We shouldn't be turning people away," said Nancy Fitzpatric during the rally.

President Trump is still defending the travel ban. The Executive Order includes a 90 day ban on citizens coming to the US from seven majority Muslim countries including, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya. It also suspends the refugee program for 120 days.

Since the travel ban was announced four refugee families planning to come to Cincinnati were turned away.

The four families are from Bhutan, Somalia and Syria.

On Monday, the Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio expressed their disappointment.

"To suddenly slam the door only hours before a refugee family is about to depart for the United States for safety, we believe is cruel, heartless and an outrage to respecting human dignity, “said Kelly Anchrum, the Director of Communications for Catholic Charities.

At this point, they are not sure what will happen to families trying to seek refuge here in the Queen City.

"Since the Vietnam War we've welcomed over 12,000 refugees to Cincinnati and we've never had an issue," Anchrum said.

Mayor John Cranley announced that Cincinnati will now be a sanctuary city, protecting undocumented immigrants.



"It's a positive step, small but it's an important step," said Ferit Guvin. He is a first generation immigrant from Turkey, and while his country isn't listed on the travel ban, he said he is still concerned about what is happening.

"It's really not about my family or it's not like people can become concerned about things only when it touches them. They should be concerned because it's the wrong thing," Guvin said.

President Trump said that sanctuary cities could lose federal funding.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the spokesperson for Cincinnati Rocky Merz. He said the city would not likely be impacted by the cuts.

