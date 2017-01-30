Middletown police arrest man accused of scamming businesses, teams

A local man is accused of scamming sports teams, businesses and even brides-to-b out of thousands of dollars.

Middletown police said the man is now facing charges, but they believe there could be more victims who have not come forward yet.

Louis Gibbs is the alleged scammer.

Leah Allen said that Gibbs has stolen about $2,000 from her.

Allen said that Gibbs offered her a deal on matching T-shirts for her pool team for states, but they never received them.

Then, Allen said, he promised to save her money on her wedding day by landing her a package that came with a photographer and DJ.



However, the day she tied the knot, Allen said they never showed up.

"A lot of excuses, a lot. It's always something. My car is broke down or I'm sick or my dad's sick or my kid's need this," Allen said. "Always something."

Ralph Albright said that he knows that all too well. He said that Gibbs asked him for donations for a sports team and also offered him T-shirts

"Talks very softly, doesn't boil your over or anything, kind of puts you at ease," Albright said.

That was in September. Albright said he never got his products and Gibbs just gave a number of excuses.



Allen and Albright are not the only victims. Police believe Gibbs has targeted people for years from different cities with different stories.



"Sports teams, ball teams, he promised shirts," Allen said.



"Now I know I've been scammed, so you go from wondering to anger to knowing," Albright said.



Gibbs is now in jail and is facing charges, which is a relief for Allen and Albright.



"We may not see a penny back, but he'll never do this to anybody else," Allen said.



They are still warning others to watch out.



"Buyer beware - make sure you're doing the right thing and make sure that the thing you're doing is for the right thing," Albright said.

Police believe Gibbs also used fake raffles to scam business owners.



Allen and Albright said that police told them they are working to get their money back.



Investigators are asking people who believe they may have been a victim to contact them right away.

