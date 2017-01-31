Fire officials: Downtown business fire could be arson

Cincinnati fire officials say arson could be the cause of a blaze that destroyed the inside of a Downtown business early Tuesday.

Damage was set at more than $100,000 at Bang & Olufsen, 6 W. Fourth St.

The business sells high-end electronics.

First on @FOX19, this interior of this business has been destroyed by a fire that began in the alley behind it. Arson investigators here. pic.twitter.com/XdgifeMHaa — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) January 31, 2017

Firefighters initially responded to the area about 2:50 a.m. after receiving a report of fire in an alley nearby between buildings on Fourth and Vine streets.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said crews fought three to four Dumpster fires when they first arrived and then found a man in an alley and another inside one of the buildings, with his dog, on the second floor.

They were not trapped.

The fire was extinguished shortly after and crews found the burned business They say the blaze burned for several hours before it was discovered.

The cause remains under investigation.

Vine Street was shut down between Fourth and Fifth streets for more than three hours. The street reopened about 6 a.m.

@FOX19 @AdamSchrand @CincyFireEMS I live in the lofts next door and it sounded like it started in the trash cans in our alley. — Justin Dobbs (@JTDobbs) January 31, 2017

