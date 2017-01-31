Deadline Tuesday to sign up for Affordable Care Act coverage

Tuesday is the last day to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

THIS MORNING: I'm live on @FOX19 at UC Medical Center talking about today's deadline to sign up for #Obamacare and secure coverage for 2017. pic.twitter.com/yzry2H8Qed — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 31, 2017

Despite President Donald Trump beginning the process of dismantling the health care law, there is no replacement yet and health insurance is still required.

Those who sign up for coverage are guaranteed to be covered through 2017 because the Affordable Care Act is a one-year contract with the federal government.

Some things to keep in mind:

The deadline to sign up for 2017 coverage is midnight Tuesday.

Income determines rates, according to healthcare.gov. Most plans range $50 to $100 per month.

If you don't sign up, you could face a minimum fine of $695 for adults, $347 per child or 2.5 percent of your household income.

Signing up is only required for people without health insurance.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

