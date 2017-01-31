Who distributed racist flyers near UC?

Black Lives Matter Cincinnati is speaking out against racist flyers found near the University of Cincinnati.

The flyers state "How Can We Be Free When They Live to Kill Our Dreams?" followed by "#whitepeoplearetheproblem"

Black Lives Matters Cincinnati organizers say they are not behind the handout.

They also say Cincinnati Socialist Students, which is also named on the flyer, did not make them either.

Exactly who distributed the flyers remains unclear.

