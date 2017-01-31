Emilio Estevez movie starring Alec Baldwin shoots Downtown

Most of the filming of "The Public" is expected to occur at the main branch of the library on Vine Street Downtown. (FOX19 NOW)

Filming has begun Downtown for a comedy and drama directed by and starring Emilio Estevez and also starring Alec Baldwin.

Most of the filming for "The Public" is expected to take place at the Cincinnati Public Library at 800 Vine St., according to Film Cincinnati.

The exact dates they're filming are being kept under wraps, but scenes were shot at the library late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Other co-stars include Jena Malone from "The Hunger Games" and Taylor Schilling from the Netflix original "Orange is the New Black."

The movie is about a standoff between patrons of the Cincinnati Public Library and police after patrons stage a sit-in during a life-threatening cold snap, according to a prepared statement from Film Cincinnati. Many of the patrons are homeless or mentally ill.

Baldwin is playing a crisis negotiator. Estevez and Malone portray librarians. Schilling is cast as an activist.

At this point, it's unknown how long filming is expected to continue.

