Dash cam video: Mariemont chase ends with car into cruiser

Dash camera caught the suspects bailing from the vehicle. (Provided)

Two 14-year-old boys are under arrest after an overnight chase ended with the fleeing car into a police vehicle, pinning the officer’s driver side door shut.

The officer managed to climb out the window and was not hurt, police said.

Police first encountered the boys about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

An officer on routine patrol spotted a gray, four-door Acura traveling the wrong way on Wooster Pike, eastbound in the westbound lanes.

He flipped on the lights and siren of his marked police sport utility vehicle in an attempt to pull the vehicle over.

It sped off and turned left onto Pochohontas Avenue.

A short distance later, four juveniles inside the car bailed and began to run off.

Their vehicle rolled back toward the cruiser. Police suspect the driver thought he threw he car into park but really put it into neutral.

The officer tried to swerve out of the way of the oncoming vehicle into a grassy area. It rolled into the cruiser, pinning the driver’s side door shut.

Once the officer climbed out of his window, two of the four juvenile suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Both were charged with obstruction and taken to Hamilton County's juvenile jail in Mt. Auburn.

The teens are from the Avondale or Walnut Hills area, police said.

Officers suspect the Acura is stolen but they have not been able to reach the owners to confirm that.

The boys under arrest are not cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

