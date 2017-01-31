Disabled vehicle snarls Cut in the Hill

Expect long delays if you are traveling out of Northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati Tuesday morning.

A disabled vehicle blocked the left lane on northbound Interstate 71/75 just before 12th Street on the Cut-in-Hill for more than 30 minutes.

The lane reopened by 7:50 a.m., but long delays are lingering.

They just re-opened the left lane NB 71/75 at 12th St. but the damage is done, you are bumper to bumper from 275 pic.twitter.com/ZSTmPU46an — FOX19 (@FOX19) January 31, 2017

