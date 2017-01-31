Expect delays at lunchtime on NB I-75 at Mitchell Avenue

Expect delays on northbound Interstate 75 headed out of Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State of Transportation officials will close lanes for short periods between the Mitchell Avenue exit and Norwood Lateral from noon until 1 p.m.

Law enforcement officers will maintain traffic.

Arrow boards and/or signs also will be up to alert motorists to slow down and watch for stopped traffic in the area.

To detour around, take northbound I-71 or westbound I-74 to eastbound I-275 to return to I-75.

