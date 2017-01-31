Lane and ramp closures this week on I-74 at North Bend Road

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

On Tuesday, a large shipment of bridge beams will be delivered to the area just before North Bend Road on I-74.

Crews will be blocking one lane of eastbound I-74 just before the North Bend Road ramp for the bridge beam delivery.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. with the lane closures expected to be open by 6 p.m.

On Tuesday night, crews will start working at 9 p.m. They will be closing the ramp from northbound North Bend Road to westbound I-74.

There will also be various lane closures and short-term full closures on westbound I-74 at North Bend Road.

The short term closures will also include the ramp from southbound North Bend Road to westbound I-74, which is a detour for the northbound ramp closure to westbound I-74, lanes should be open by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday crews will continue with the ramp closure from northbound North Bend Road to westbound I-74 and the various lanes closures on westbound I-74.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, there will be various lane closure in both the east and westbound directions of I-74 at North Bend Road continuing until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The detour posted for northbound North Bend traffic is to take North Bend Road to Boomer Road to Race Road to West Fork Road to North Bend Road.

Expect delays in the area.

