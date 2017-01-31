Low-cost airline announces three new destinations out of CVG

Three new nonstop flights are coming to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport just in time for the spring/summer travel.

Frontier Airlines announced Monday service from CVG to New York’s LaGuardia International Airport, Minneapolis/St. Paul and San Diego.

The low-cost carrier will offer introductory fares as low as $49 each way to LaGuardia. Flights will leave CVG daily, according to Frontier's website.

Fares to Minneapolis being as low as $29. Flights will run Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Fares start as low as $79 to San Diego.

Southwest Airlines recently announced that they will be flying out of CVG starting on June 4.

Five daily flights will travel from CVG to Chicago Midway International Airport. Another three will fly daily to Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

