Cincinnati Zoo names week-old baby hippo

The six week premature baby hippo now has a name.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden revealed Fiona, which means 'fair,' is the name for the week-old calf.

"Even though Fiona's not out of the woods yet, every baby needs a name and her animal care team thought the name was a perfect fit for their "fair" little girl," said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Zoo staff has been feeding Fiona and doing water therapy, in an effort to help the hippo grow stronger.

"She needs to get a lot bigger and learn how to nurse on her own, walk and swim. We're all rooting for Fiona," said the zoo.

In order for the hippo to be returned to her parents, she must be able to stand on her own to nurse from her mom, Bibi. She is being cared for in close proximity to mom and dad, so they can hear and smell each other.

Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born on January 24, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for Nile hippos. The normal range is 55-120 pounds.

To track Fiona's progress, go here.

