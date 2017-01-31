Middletown man accused of raping 13-year-old girl at Kings Island

A 29-year-old man is accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old at Kings Island.

David Cross was indicted on charges of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor by a Warren County grand jury on Monday.

Cross is accused of having sexual contact with the girl at the Mason amusement park between June 10, 2016 and July 29, 2016, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

The alleged incident came to light when Trenton Police were investigating other accusations of sexual conduct involving a 15-year-old girl.

That investigation began in October when officers found inappropriate messages on the victim's phone. They contacted Cross through the Kik messenger app, and he admitted having sexual contact with the victim beginning in March of 2015.

Those crimes occurred in a car parked outside of her home and outside of a church in Trenton, according to incident reports obtained from the Trenton Police Department.

Cross is currently awaiting a trial on charges of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Butler County. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 7.

Cross is currently being held in the Butler County jail.

