Cincinnati named 5th best place to get married for 2017

The Queen City has been ranked in the top five most wedding-friendly destinations.

Wallethub analysts compared 20 factors including cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment, to determine which city was the best place to get hitched.

Here's the top 10 best places to get married:

1. Las Vegas, NV

2. Orlanda, FL

3. Atalanta, GA

4. Tampa, FL

5. Cincinnati, OH

6. Scottsdale, AZ

7. Salt Lake City, UT

8. Fort Lauderdale, FL

9. Knoxville, TN

10. Miami, FL

Getting Married in Cincinnati (1=Best; 75=Avg.)

• 34th – Avg. Wedding Cost

• 6th – Wedding Chapels & Churches per Capita

• 1st – Bridal Shops per Capita

• 5th – Flower Shops per Capita

• 6th – Venues & Event Spaces per Capita

• 37th – Number of Attractions

• 37th – Hotels per Capita

• 15th – Musicians & DJs per Capita

• 17th – Videographers & Photographers per Capita

You can see the full report here.

