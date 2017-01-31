Sheriff on 'sanctuary city': 'I’m taking the side of the law'

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says he's "taking the side of the law" when it comes to immigration.

His announcement comes one day after Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati a "sanctuary city," while adding that the city has already been serving in that role and will continue to do so in the future.

There is no legal definition of "sanctuary city" policies. But they usually involve local municipalities curtailing their cooperation with federal immigration authorities on some immigration enforcement matters. Trump has threatened to withhold money from local jurisdictions that don't cooperate.

"I’m taking the side of the law. I was elected Sheriff, and as sheriffs we don’t write the laws like legislators, we enforce the laws, whether federal, state or local,” Neil said.

Sheriff Neil goes on to say, “I have no problem with immigrants; they are what this country was built on. My problem is with individuals who commit crimes. It makes no difference to me what the criminal’s nationality is, what the color of their skin is, or how they look in general. My focus is whether they committed a crime. We will treat everyone the same.”

He concluded with, “As Sheriff I took an oath to enforce the laws of the United States of America and the laws of the State of Ohio. We don’t get to decide which laws we enforce and which we don’t. I have a responsibility to follow and enforce all laws and keep the public safe."

The official of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department states:

It is the policy of this Sheriff’s Office to enforce the laws of the State of Ohio and to treat Foreign Nationals in the same manner as U.S. Nationals except where required otherwise by Ohio or Federal law. The following information is a summary of the Consular Notification and Access for Foreign Nations and establishes the policy Sheriff’s personnel will follow when Foreign Nationals are arrested or detained, how they are processed and released, and when a Foreign National has died or suffered a serious injury or illness where the Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency. Where the following information does not provide guidance in connection with an individual arrested or detained, the standard procedures to follow for that individual are those as would be applied for anyone arrested or detained whether or not they are a Foreign National.

Cranley and community and religious leaders on Monday also condemned Trump's executive order on Friday that blocked citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

