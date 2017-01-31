Deters: Deadly officer-involved shooting was justified

The Hamilton County Prosecutor announced a decision in the case of a man shot and killed by police.

Tuesday, FOX19 obtained a letter from Joe Deters, regarding the fatal shooting of John McLaughlin, 42, on New Year's Day.

The letter stated that after an investigation, the Springfield Township police officers who opened fire were found to be justified in their actions and did not violate any criminal statues.

McLaughlin shot after police responded to a domestic dispute at his home in the 900 block of Twincrest Drive on January 1.

"The officers spoke with Mr. and Mrs. McLaughlin for approximately 20 minutes in an attempt to resolve the dispute amicably, to ensure that Mrs. McLaughlin was able to retrieve her belongings and leave the home safely," a release from the department read. "Mr. McLaughlin was cooperative, but visibly distraught throughout the process."

As the officers were talking to McLaughlin, he "unexpectedly produced a concealed handgun," police said. He refused to comply with officers' orders to drop the gun.

Police said two officers fired a total of seven shots after McLaughlin began to stand and raise the gun in the direction of the officers.

No one else was hurt.

