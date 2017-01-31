Recipe: Chinese dumplings- Jiaozi - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: Chinese dumplings- Jiaozi

Chinese Dumplings - Jiaozi 
Servings: 60
 
Ingredients
•    4 cups flour
•    1 1/4 cup water (warm)
•    1/2 pound ground pork
•    1/2 pound shrimp (shelled, deveined and coarsely chopped)
•    2 large napa cabbage leaves (salted, drained, rinsed and finely diced)
•    2 green onions (finely sliced)
•    2 tablespoons bamboo shoot (finely diced)
•    2 tablespoons ginger (finely diced)
•    1 tablespoon garlic (finely diced)
•    2 tablespoons soy sauce
•    2 teaspoons sesame oil
•    2 tablespoons cornstarch

Directions
1.    Mix the flour and water in a food processor until incorporates.
2.    Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth.
3.    Cover the dough with a damp cloth while you let it rest for 30 minutes.
4.    Roll the dough into long cylinders about 1 1/2 inches thick and cut the cylinders into 1/2 inch pieces.
5.    Flatted the pieces with the palm of your hand forming discs and then rolled them out to about 2 inch diameter.
6.    Mix the pork, shrimp, cabbage, green onions, bamboo shoots, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, and cornstarch.
7.    Place a small spoonful of the filling in the center of the wrapper, fold the two sides over the center and pleat the edges to seal the filling in.
8.    For fried:
9.    Heat some oil in a large pan over medium-high heat, add the dumplings and fry until their bottoms are golden brown, about 2-3 minutes.
10.    Carefully add 1/2 cup of water, cover and steam until the water has disappeared, about 3-5 minutes.
11.    Uncover had cook for another 2 minutes over medium low heat.
12.    For steamed:
13.    Place the dumplings on the well greased surface of the steamer, or on cabbage leaves and steam until cooked, about 6 minutes.
14.    For boiled:
15.    Boil the dumplings until they float to the surface, about 3-5 minutes.

