Recipe: Chinese dumplings- Jiaozi

Chinese Dumplings - Jiaozi

Servings: 60



Ingredients

• 4 cups flour

• 1 1/4 cup water (warm)

• 1/2 pound ground pork

• 1/2 pound shrimp (shelled, deveined and coarsely chopped)

• 2 large napa cabbage leaves (salted, drained, rinsed and finely diced)

• 2 green onions (finely sliced)

• 2 tablespoons bamboo shoot (finely diced)

• 2 tablespoons ginger (finely diced)

• 1 tablespoon garlic (finely diced)

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 teaspoons sesame oil

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

Directions

1. Mix the flour and water in a food processor until incorporates.

2. Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth.

3. Cover the dough with a damp cloth while you let it rest for 30 minutes.

4. Roll the dough into long cylinders about 1 1/2 inches thick and cut the cylinders into 1/2 inch pieces.

5. Flatted the pieces with the palm of your hand forming discs and then rolled them out to about 2 inch diameter.

6. Mix the pork, shrimp, cabbage, green onions, bamboo shoots, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, and cornstarch.

7. Place a small spoonful of the filling in the center of the wrapper, fold the two sides over the center and pleat the edges to seal the filling in.

8. For fried:

9. Heat some oil in a large pan over medium-high heat, add the dumplings and fry until their bottoms are golden brown, about 2-3 minutes.

10. Carefully add 1/2 cup of water, cover and steam until the water has disappeared, about 3-5 minutes.

11. Uncover had cook for another 2 minutes over medium low heat.

12. For steamed:

13. Place the dumplings on the well greased surface of the steamer, or on cabbage leaves and steam until cooked, about 6 minutes.

14. For boiled:

15. Boil the dumplings until they float to the surface, about 3-5 minutes.