13-year-old West Chester girl found safe

West Chester police have called off the search for a missing 13-year-old girl, who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

The girl was located safe around 3 p.m. She had last been seen in the area of 1253 Aster Park as she was heading for the school bus stop, at around 6:50 a.m. She reportedly never got on the bus.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.