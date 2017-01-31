Recipe: Longevity noodles - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: Longevity noodles

Longevity Noodles 

INGREDIENTS
•    8 ounces lo mein egg noodles*
•    1 tablespoon olive oil
•    2 cloves garlic, minced
•    2 cups cremini mushrooms, sliced
•    1 red bell pepper, julienned
•    1 carrot, julienned
•    1/2 cup snow peas
•    3 cups baby spinach

FOR THE SAUCE
•    2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce, or more, to taste
•    2 teaspoons sugar
•    1 teaspoon sesame oil
•    1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
•    1/2 teaspoon Sriracha, or more, to taste

DIRECTIONS
1.    In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, ginger and Sriracha; set aside.
2.    In a large pot of boiling water, cook noodles according to package instructions; drain well.
3.    Heat olive oil in a large skillet or wok over medium high heat. Add garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper and carrot. Cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in snow peas and spinach until the spinach has wilted, about 2-3 minutes.
4.    Stir in egg noodles and soy sauce mixture, and gently toss to combine.
5.    Serve immediately.

