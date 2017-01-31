Recipe: Longevity noodles

Longevity Noodles

INGREDIENTS

• 8 ounces lo mein egg noodles*

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 cups cremini mushrooms, sliced

• 1 red bell pepper, julienned

• 1 carrot, julienned

• 1/2 cup snow peas

• 3 cups baby spinach

FOR THE SAUCE

• 2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce, or more, to taste

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha, or more, to taste