Amazon plans thousands of jobs, $1 billion investment at CVG

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will become a worldwide air cargo hub for Amazon, state and airport officials said Tuesday.

Brandon Mattingly, the communication director with the Kentucky Board of Economic Development, said the company plans to invest more than $1 billion into the operation and create more than 2,000 new jobs at CVG.

The company said it plans to build a centralized air hub to support the growing number of Prime Air cargo planes.

“As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for employees," said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.

In a statement released by Amazon Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin applauded the company's decision.

"This new project will pay dividends to both the company and our state, and we are truly grateful for the jobs and economic impact it will bring to the commonwealth," said Gov. Bevin.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure CVG is a great place to do business and we couldn’t be more pleased that Amazon recognized those efforts with plans to build a top-in-class air cargo hub at our airport,” said Candace S. McGraw, CEO of the CVG Airport. “A vibrant airport improves the economic vitality of the region and adding thousands of new jobs through establishing this hub at CVG will certainly be transformational for the local economy and local businesses.”

In the last few years, CVG has added a DHL hub, offered more low-cost flight options, and now this Amazon deal.

"This is huge. They have pledged us that this is their primary air cargo hub. This will be their largest cargo hub for this new operation," Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport CEO Candace McGraw said.

Amazon will create around 2,700 jobs at an average of $26 an hour with benefits.

"There's no reason to think that if this isn't successful, that if Amazon doesn't continue to grow - this is just the first announcement of many of continued growth for them at CVG," Trey Grayson with the NKY Chamber of Commerce said.

Economic development experts told FOX19 NOW this the biggest one-time business deal ever done in Northern Kentucky on record.

"The importance of this for Northern Kentucky is mind-boggling to us.It's transformational. It's a project that we've never seen the likes of before," Dan Tobergte said.

