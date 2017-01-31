Ronald Reagan Highway reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Ronald Reagan Highway has reopened following a serious multi-vehicle crash.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 20. The highway is shut down from Colerain to Hamilton Avenue.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the westbound lanes were reopened. However, dispatchers said those lanes were only reopened to let some vehicles pass. The entire highway was then shut down once again.

Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed a car crossed the median, striking several cars heading in the opposite direction.

Three cars are believed to be involved in the wreck.

Two people were transported to a hospital. No word on their conditions.

Dispatchers said the highway was closed for nearly four hours.

