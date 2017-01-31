Dog, 2 puppies found 'living in filth' in Miamisburg home

A dog and her two puppies are at the center of an animal cruelty investigation. Officials said they found the three starving dogs, and a fourth that had died, inside a Miamisburg home.

The mother dog and the two puppies that survived are recovering at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

Residents living in Middletown helped bring attention to the situation and to the dogs in need of help.

The executive director with the resource center said they're getting much needed medical care, because they came in very skinny.

Officials said the dogs were inside a house on North Main Street in Miamisburg..

Neighbors called authorities, worried that the owners had moved away and left the dogs behind.

According to authorities, they were found living in filth and had little to no access to food and water...

One of the puppies didn't survive and was found dead by the time police and rescue crews got there.

Investigators are now sorting through the evidence.

"We're looking at conditions that have the potential to cause animals harm, and unfortunately, one animal passed away. We see that all too commonly. In some cases it's a simple matter of neglect. In other causes it's an intentional act of cruelty - someone deliberately did a specific act to an animal," Mark Kumpf with the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center said.

Officials said they do expect to press charges.

It's not clear when the dogs might go up for adoption, but they are slowly improving each day.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, whether you're in Miamisburg or here in Middletown, to report it.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.