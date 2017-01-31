Morrow woman arrested for trafficking heroin

One woman was arrested after a Warren County Drug Task Force investigation for trafficking heroin.

According to authorities, a search warrant was executed Tuesday morning at a residence in the 800 block of Birch Grove in Morrow.

Stanyell Chancellor, and another occupant were involved in trafficking heroin throughout southwest Ohio, supplying customers as far away as Brown County, according to police.

Police said they seized bulk amounts of heroin, multiple handguns, various scales and packaging supplies, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Chancellor is currently being held in the Warren County Jail.

Additional charges are pending on the male subject residing at the home.

