Two flown to hospital following head-on crash in Clermont County

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Two people were flown to the hospital following a serious crash in Clermont County on Tuesday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Dela Palma Road, south of State Route 32.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Katie Seip, 24, of Georgetown was driving northbound when she crossed the center line, striking another car head-on.

Both Seip and the driver of the second vehicle, Brian Darnell, 23, of Mount Orab, were flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No word on their conditions.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

