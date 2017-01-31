Man being extradited to Boone County escapes from deputies in CA

A man being extradited to Boone County, Kentucky, escaped from police custody in California Tuesday.

Shawn New, 27, was being transported by two Boone County Sheriff's deputies from the Santa Rita Jail to the San Francisco International Airport.

Around 1 p.m. EST, New jumped from a rental car along I-880 in heavy traffic then ran over an embankment, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Officials said he was handcuffed at the time he got away.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department launched an intense manhunt, but New remained at large Tuesday evening.

He was wanted for probation violation for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.