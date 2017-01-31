Cincinnati leaders oppose sanctuary city status

With Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and Hamilton County Commissioner Chris Monzel on hand, Cincinnati City Councilman Charlie Winburn made clear what he thinks about Police Chief Eliot Isaac's statement Monday that Cincinnati police will not enforce immigration laws.

"Making Cincinnati a so-called sanctuary city creates an undue burden on our law enforcement officers," Winburn said. "Instead of dealing with our own crime in Cincinnati, and we've got plenty of it in Cincinnati, we will be arresting and releasing illegal immigrants back into our communities."

Mandel spoke about the incident at Ohio State in November, when Ohio State student and Somalian Abdul Artan rammed his car into a group of pedestrians near Watts Hall. He then jumped out and started slashing people with a butcher's knife before police shot and killed him.

"Although Mr. Artan, the perpetrator, the attacker at Ohio State was a legal resident, eliminating law enforcement will allow other terrorists to go unwatched, and unnoticed, while future attacks are planned," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said, "as sheriff, I took an oath to enforce the laws of the United States of America and the laws of the State of Ohio. We don't get to decide which laws we enforce and which we don't. I have a responsibility to follow and enforce all laws and keep the public safe."

Mandel had one final message for Mayor John Cranley.

"Over our dead body will Cincinnati become a sanctuary city," he said.

City Council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on whether to designate Cincinnati as a sanctuary city.

