One year after Falmouth woman's disappearance and death, family hoping for justice

What happened to Tara Turner? That's the question Turner's family wants answered.



Her family hasn't seen her or heard her voice for one year. They last saw the mother of three Jan. 31, 2016.

"She walked in the room, and she always lightened up the room," Jessica Turner-Rapier, Tara's sister, told FOX19 NOW.

Following weeks of search efforts, Turner was found dead 28 days after she disappeared near Snag Creek in Bracken County.

Her family said there is now an emptiness that can't be filled in the small town.



"There's not a day that goes by that we don't think about Tara," Mervin "Dan" Turner, Tara's father, said.



"It's just a constant battle to know that we're such a close family and it's like something you'd see on TV, it's not supposed to happen to anybody in real life," Jessica said.



Turner's cause of death has yet to be revealed, but her family believes she was murdered. They even think they know her killer.



"It just frustrates us and wows us at the same time," Jessica said.



Kentucky State Police said they are working the case and are actively investigating tips, but have no public updates right now.



Those closest to Turner have no plans of giving up.



"Not until the day I die... because she wouldn't have given up," Jessica said.



"We'll get justice, and I have no doubt that it'll be sooner than later," Dan said.



Now, all they are asking for is help from anyone who might know something.

"If it was one of your loved ones, you would want somebody to come forward, even if it's the littlest thing that you think doesn't mean anything, it means something to somebody," Dan said.

Turner's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



Police said that Turner was last seen at the California Market. She had been dropped off by a person family members described as a "boyfriend." They were in a black truck.

If you have any information on this case, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

