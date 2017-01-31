Man caught on camera stealing donation box from Norwood church

Immaculate Conception Church in Norwood is targeted by thieves once again, but this time it was all caught on camera.

Their Alms Box was stolen from the sanctuary, which is where donations are collected for the community.

Father Joseph Greenwell is still in disbelief that someone would come into the church not to worship, but to steal hundreds of dollars.

"It's frustrating. You don't like to see these things because you want to leave the church open to parishioners and to the children who come over here," he said.

The Father has faith that the surveillance video that was captured will help catch the culprits.

The video shows a man wearing blue jeans and a purple hoodie and a second suspect parked in a white truck on Floral Avenue.

This man walks out of a Norwood church with a donation box that was bolted to the floor. Hear what the father has to say tonight on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/uZNBGGc4UQ — Amber Jayanth (@AmberJayFOX19) February 1, 2017

He walks into the side door heading straight for the sanctuary where the donation box is.

Police said he then unbolts the box from the floor and carries it out through the front of the church. He then loads it into the white truck with the driver ready to go.

Father Greenwell said the man was in and out of the church within about five minutes.

"They brought their tools so they have been casing the place out before. They knew what to do. They knew where to go," he said.

Norwood police said the theft happened on Jan. 19 just after 2:30 p.m. before the school let out. Some people in the community are outraged.

"Shame on you," said Libby Plogman.

She has lived next to Immaculate Conception Church all her life and watches people come and go all the time.

"If I was at home I would have seen the person who did that. It's just awful. It's the most demeaning thing I can think of," she said.

Father Greenwell said he isn't sure how much money was stolen because he hadn't checked the box in several weeks, but he guesses it was a couple hundred dollars or more.

Every cent would have been used to help families in need. Now, he has this message for thieves.

"You didn't hurt Immaculate Conception so much as you hurt the people who would have benefited from that and the donations that were intended for them. Just do what's right return it. Our Lord would be much happier with that," he said.

Father Greenwell said they have had several break-ins in the past few years, and now they may consider leaving the church doors looked during the day to discourage thieves.

If anyone recognizes the man or the white truck, they should contact Norwood Police at 513-458-4520.

