Missing Colerain Twp. girl found safe

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Police in Colerain Township are said a missing 7-year-old was found safe Tuesday night.

According to police, the girl went missing from a home on Barthas Place around 9:30 p.m.

Police said she was found in the home around 11 p.m.

