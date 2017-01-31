Golf Manor, Little Miami to consider merging fire departments

Village of Golf Manor leaders are discussing the future of their fire department, and possibly merging it with a nearby department.

Leaders said they're working on controlling expenses and quality of services. An opportunity has come up for, "the long-term viability of maintaining an independent fire department."

The Golf Manor Fire Department could merge with the Little Miami Fire District in Fairfax.

They're asking for residents input at on of two upcoming town hall meetings. Both will be held at the Golf Manor Community Hall at 6450 Wiehe Rd.

Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

