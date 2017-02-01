Cincinnati leaders to vote on anti-hate crime resolution

A swastika symbol was spray painted on a sign at Hebrew Union College last month. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Someone spray painted swastikas and racial slurs on Withrow High School in Bond Hill last month. (FOX19 NOW/file)

After two schools recently were the targets of hate crimes in Cincinnati, City Councilman Chris Seelbach says he's doing his part to try to stop the disturbing pattern.

Seelbach is hoping to get his council colleagues on board Wednesday by introducing a resolution to reinforce Cincinnati's dedication to finding those responsible for hate crimes and holding them accountable.

"We are going to do whatever it takes to hold the person responsible who committed these hate crimes and that we will also make sure that our laws are the most stringent possible," he said.

"If you commit a hate crime in Cincinnati, we're gonna throw the law at you and we're gonna make sure you know it is not acceptable in our city."

TODAY: Councilman @ChrisSeelbach will introduce an anti-hate crime resolution. I'm live on @FOX19 with the details. Read the resolution: pic.twitter.com/tSKEnSq2yX — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 1, 2017

Last month, racial slurs and swastikas were found painted on Withrow High School in Bond Hill and vandals defaced a sign at Hebrew Union College in Clifton with a swastika symbol.

No arrests have been made.

[Related story: Swastikas, racial slurs painted on Withrow High School]

Earlier this week, Cincinnati police officials told Council's Law & Public Safety Committee they've had few leads in the Withrow case. Jeff Ruby recently offered a reward: Anyone who turns in the suspect or suspects will receive Bengals tickets in his suite at Paul Brown Stadium and dinner for two.

Seelbach's resolution is symbolic in nature, but he says he hopes it sends the message that everyone is welcome and respected in Cincinnati.

"I am introducing a resolution that reaffirms our commitment to not only respecting but (also) valuing people of different religions or no religion at all,

in Cincinnati, to make sure that everyone feels safe and respected in our city," he said

Wednesday's council meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

The public is able to weigh in on the matter and share their views with council starting at 1:30 p.m.

Council meetings are held on the third floor of City Hall, 801 Plum St., Downtown.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.



